Glenn Maxwell under investigation following shabby night out

Glenn Maxwell was discharged from the hospital the same night. — AFP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is under investigation after a shabby night out which ended up in being hospitalised following an alcohol-related incident, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Monday.

Daily Telegraph reported that Maxwell was out to watch Six and Out, a musical band which includes former Australian pacer Brett Lee, when the incident happened.

It is not revealed what exactly happened and how the 35-year-old ended up in a hospital, it is understood that an ambulance was called.

Maxwell’s stay in the hospital was short as he was discharged the same night and returned to training the next morning but CA decided to rest him for the ODI series against West Indies which begins on February 2.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement said.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time."

Earlier, Australia’s wicketkeeper batter Travis Head tested positive for COVID-19.

Head, who won the Player of the Match award in the first Test at Adelaide, fell ill after the first match and was eventually found to have COVID.

While Australia suffered a setback as Head is likely to sit on the sidelines for the better of the Adelaide Test, they met with positive news that opener Usman Khawaja is declared fit to play after clearing all regular fitness tests following a delayed concussion following a heavy blow to the helmet grille and jaw.

With Khawaja’s return, Australia are set to name an unchanged playing XI from the Adelaide Test as they look to whitewash the visitors by clinching the second match.

Australia will also go with their three frontline pacers — Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc — who will be featuring in their fifth Test of the season and they will be supported by spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia will be going with an unchanged bowling attack for five matches for the first time since the 2013-14 series against England.