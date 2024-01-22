Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi likely to be nominated for PCB Chairmanship

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is likely to be nominated for the role of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Geo News reported on Monday.



The nomination will be made official after the nod by PCB Patron-in-Chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

After the Premier's nomination, Naqvi will replace former chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in the Board of Governors.

Naqi also confirmed his appointment while speaking to reporters soon after the news broke out.



“I will try to fix the issues affecting Pakistan cricket. Reforms in cricket are the need of the hour,” Naqvi said.



Earlier, Ashraf resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Friday. The 72-year-old announced his resignation during the Management Committee meeting.

Ashraf became part of PCB's Board of Governors on July 6, he assumed his role as the Chairman by replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way," he said as per the people present at an ongoing committee meeting.

“Now it is up to Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place],” he added.

During the tenure of Ashraf, Pakistan played two major competitions - Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

The Men in Green failed to qualify in the final of the continental tournament while they also couldn't qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.