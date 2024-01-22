Ronnie O'Sullivan backs ‘warrior’ to win World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan is considered one of the greatest snooker players of all time. — Reuters

Legendary snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan named “warrior” Judd Trump as his winner for the upcoming World Snooker Championship which will be played in May 2024.

O’Sullivan defeated Trump in the World Grand Prix final after a thrilling encounter that saw the Englishman coming from 4-0 and 6-3 down to win the title 10-7 but he was open to admit his opponent’s resilience.

That was the 48-year-old’s third major title in 50 days adding to the UK Championship and Masters trophies he bagged in December and early January.

"I started to feel better as the week went on. I played some of my best snooker ever last night against Ding. It gave me some confidence coming in today because I knew I would have to play well - at least do something well - against Judd," O’Sullivan said of his performance in the final.

"[He] blasted me off the table 4-0 and I was thinking that this was going to be an early night - a 10-1 job. I managed to nick a few frames this afternoon. 5-3 gave me a bit of optimism. I came out and thought, just try and see what happens, and enjoy the battle, because you have to battle against Judd because he’s a warrior.

"For me, he’s the favourite for the World Championship this year."

O’Sullivan had earlier stated that it doesn’t bother him whether he wins or loses matches but the 48-year-old admitted after beating Trump in the final that he feels younger than his real age when he is performing.

"It's hard because when I've come and said what I've said this week, saying I'm not bothered if I win or lose, people pay good money to come and watch and when I say that I just mean that I'm struggling with myself," O’Sullivan said.

"Sometimes it's hard to just keep that stamina and focus. No matter what I say and feel, I always put on a professional display mentally. Whether I play well or not is out of my control.

"I don't want people to think that I'm not trying, because I'm trying my hardest. Tonight (Saturday) was nice."