Vinicius Jr supports AC Milan’s Mike Maignan after racial abuse

Vinicius Junior (L) asks for the arrest of racists who abused Mike Maignan (R). Reuters/AFP

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior extended his support to AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan after the Frenchman encountered racial abuse during a league match against Udinese.

Vinicius played 90 minutes during Madrid’s 3-2 win over Almeria and scored a controversial goal which became the topic of discussion among fans. After the match, Brazilian took to his X, formerly Twitter, account to send his support to the French international.

Vinicius, who has been subjected to racial abuse several times in Spain, has been fighting against racism actively and was also appointed to lead FIFA’s anti-racism committee composed of players.

Posting on his X account, the Brazilian emphasised that just words cannot be enough as he demanded the culprits’ immediate arrest.

"Just talking won't change anything." These are Maignan's words. It is time to imprison racists so that they are ashamed of who they are,” Vinicius posted on X.

“I thank those who really support our struggle and I regret those who only appear with empty words to gain the sympathy of the press. Always with you, Maignan.”

Earlier, Maignan opened up after Milan’s 3-2 win over Udinese where he revealed that he heard monkey chants after retrieving the ball for his first goal kick but chose not to respond.

"Then for the second goal kick they did it again. I called to the dugout and the fourth official and I told them what had happened. I said that we can't play in these conditions because it's not the first time that it's happened with me or other players," he said.

"They're ignorant people... You can be booed or whistled when you're away from home, that's normal, but what happened today has no place in football."

Maignan then took to his X account where he called out everyone who did nothing to stop the racism accident in the ground and while stating that he will win the fight against racists.