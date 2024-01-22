Bayern Munich continue pursuit of Premier League defender

Newcastle United don't want to sell Kieran Trippier. — AFP

Bayern Munich continued their pursuit of Newcastle United’s right-back Kieran Trippier but they are facing strong opposition from the Premier League (PL) club.

Newcastle have no interest in letting Trippier go and they have reportedly rejected Bayern’s first offer for the former Atletico Madrid star.

Trippier is considered an important player for the PL side and the club does not want to lose him in the January window especially when there are not many replacements available.

On the other hand, Bayern, who bought Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier this month, are eager to add Trippier to the squad as the Bavarians are facing strong competition from Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The 33-year-old is rated highly by Bayern’s boss Thomas Tuchel and that is the key reason behind the Bavarian’s interest in the right-back although the club wanted to buy Paris Saint-German (PSG) defender Nordi Mukiele.

Sky Germany reported that Trippier agreed personal terms for the move to Munich along with a verbal agreement, but Newcastle rejected their first offer.

"The defender has given his commitment to an immediate move to Munich and he wants it at all costs. Following the commitment of the Newcastle player - who still has a valid contract until 2025 - the record champions are now also in contact with the Magpies,” said Sky Germany’s report.

Should Trippier complete his move to Munich, which seems unlikely at this point, he will join forces with England teammates Dier and Harry Kane.

It must be noted that Bayern Munich are currently second in the Bundesliga, seven points behind Leverkusen with a game in hand.

They also tasted a defeat in their last league game against Werder Bremen 1-0 at the Allianz Arena.

On the other hand, Newcastle are 10th in the PL with 29 points from 21 matches. The club’s poor run in the league this season is another reason why the Magpies have no intentions of letting Trippier go although, a big money offer from the Bavarians could change their minds.