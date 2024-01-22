Travis Head tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Gabba Test against West Indies

Travis Head was the Player of the Match in the first Test against West Indies. — AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Monday that wicketkeeper batter Travis Head has tested positive for COVID-19 and will play the second Test against West Indies at the Gabba, Brisbane, under team isolation protocols.

Head, who won the Player of the Match award in the first Test at Adelaide, fell ill after the first match and was eventually found to have COVID.

While Australia suffered a setback as Head is likely to sit on the sidelines for the better of the Adelaide Test, they met with positive news that opener Usman Khawaja is declared fit to play after clearing all regular fitness tests following a delayed concussion following a heavy blow to the helmet grille and jaw.

“Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane,” a team spokesperson said.

“Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow.”

With Khawaja’s return, Australia are set to name an unchanged playing XI from the Adelaide Test as they look to whitewash the visitors by clinching the second match.

Australia will also go with their three frontline pacers — Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc — who will be featuring in their fifth Test of the season and they will be supported by spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia will be going with an unchanged bowling attack for five matches for the first time since the 2013-14 series against England.

"At the start of the summer I didn't think it was going to be the case," captain Pat Cummins said. "But it's shaping up that way which is a huge nod to the fitness of the guys and the medical team and a couple of helpful wickets."

The second Test will begin on January 25 at the Gabba as Australia will aim to strengthen their position on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 table.