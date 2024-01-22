Sania Mirza lauded for her graceful conduct post Shoaib Malik's third marriage

Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza from 2010. - X/@MirzaSania

India’s former tennis star Sania Mirza was lauded for her graceful conduct after her divorce with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Malik announced his marriage to actor Sana Javed on Saturday, leaving his fans and followers surprised.

On Sunday, Mirza’s family reacted to the divorce in a graceful manner and asked everyone to respect their family’s privacy at such a sensitive moment.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead,” Mirza’s family said in a statement.

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” it added.

The reaction from Mirza’s family was also praised by netizens on X, formerly Twitter, and other social media platforms.

As per the sources, the two got divorced because Sania was not happy with the 41-year-old’s regular interactions with other females.

The former tennis star tried to ignore Malik’s actions for so long, but then finally decided to take the big step of divorce.

Sources further revealed that Malik’s family was extremely sad over the separation from Sania as they never wanted the two to divorce. They also tried their best to rebuild the relationship between them.

The all-rounder was in contact with Sana for a long time, who was having trouble in her marriage life with renowned singer Umair Jaswal.

The right-arm off-spinner will continue to meet his son Izhan Mirza Malik in Dubai as per the law.