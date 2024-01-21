WATCH: Netizens furious after multiple VAR decisions favour Real Madrid in Almeria clash

Real Madrid won the game 3-2 - La Liga

Real Madrid were slammed by netizens after their 3-2 win against bottom-ranked Almeria at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Los Blancos were favoured by the referees via VAR (Video Assistant Referee) on multiple occasions, leading to the fans making speculations of cheating.

First, a controversial penalty was awarded courtesy of VAR to Real Madrid. They bounced back with 2-0 down at the interval, with Jude Bellingham converting from the spot after a controversial penalty was awarded to the hosts following Kaiky's handball in the box.

It took Almeria just five minutes to strike again, with Real Madrid academy product Sergio Arribas finding the back of the net. Yet, the goal was disallowed for a foul on Bellingham in the build-up.

Almeria players looked furious after these two refereeing decisions and Real Madrid took advantage of their lack of concentration to equalise through Vinicius Junior with 20 minutes to go.

The Brazilian appeared to use his arm to send it into the net and VAR called the referee to review the goal, but he saw nothing wrong with it and the goal was awarded.

Here are few reactions:

Real Madrid were able to clinch a 3-2 win after captain Dani Carvajal netted a goal in the ninth minute of the stoppage time.

Real Madrid are now placed at the top of La Liga standings with 51 points. Girona stand second with 49.