Australian Open: Novak Djokovic reveals retirement plan

Novak Djokovic celebrates with a gesture towards the crowd. X/@DjokerNole

Novak Djokovic continued his astounding form in the Australian Open 2024 as he battered Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 in straight sets to make way for the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam.

Djokovic is turning 37 in May and so far, he has shown no signs of decline as just after clinching three majors in 2023, the Serb expressed his desire to win a “Golden Slam” this year.

However, as time towards his 37th birthday nears, the speculations about his retirement also increase with many wondering when the Serb will call time on his illustrious career.

Those who want Djokovic to retire may have to wait for a long time as the Serb confirmed that he will only consider retirement once he starts feeling he is no longer the same player.

"I actually talked about it few times the last year or so, that I feel while being No. 1 and still on top of the game, I don't feel like leaving tennis in that position. I feel like I want to keep on going,” Djokovic said when asked after beating Mannarino.

"When I feel that I am not able to compete at the highest level with the guys and be a contender for a Grand Slam title, then I'll probably consider going into retirement."

The 36-year-old was not shy to admit that time changes fast and despite his strong firm on playing as long as he’s competitive, things can change as a lot happens off the court.

"But that can change, obviously. I mean, a lot of things can change. I'm not a teenager anymore. I'm a father and a husband. A lot of things happening in the private life off court that I enjoy, that require my attention, my presence, my energy. Yeah, still I'm really blessed to be where I am. Let's see how far it goes."

Djokovic will now face 12th seed Taylor Fritz, who recorded a thumping win over last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the quarter-final of the event.