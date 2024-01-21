Mohammad Hafeez to put truth in front of nation over poor performances

It is expected that the presser will be held in Lahore on January 26 - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan Team Director Mohammad Hafeez will hold a press conference after his return from New Zealand.

As per the sources, the 43-year-old will put forward the truth before the nation over losses in Australia and New Zealand.

He will also shed light on why fines were imposed on players, changes in approach, rotation policy and much more.

It is expected that the presser will be held in Lahore on January 26 (Friday).

It must be noted that Hafeez was appointed Team Director before the Test series in Australia. Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 Down Under while New Zealand thrashed the Men in Green 4-1 in the T20I series.

Earlier, local media reported that the journey of Hafeez will conclude after the T20I series against New Zealand.

Hafeez, nicknamed Professor, had a contract with the side till December 15. As soon as the 43-year-old will reach Pakistan, PCB would ask him not to continue.

Meanwhile, it is also expected that other coaches and officials recruited by PCB during the ex-Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will also resign.

Hafeez's contract extension papers were sent to the offices of Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination but they did not extend the contract.

On January 19, Zaka Ashraf stepped down as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee during a meeting with the members. He announced that he had decided to tender his resignation as chairman and member of the MC.

In his concluding remarks, he thanked the PCB Patron for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

Chief Election Commissioner Shah Khawar will take over the PCB as chief till the general elections.

Ashraf became part of PCB's Board of Governors on July 6, he assumed his role as the Chairman by replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way," he said as per the people present at the committee meeting.

“Now it is up to Prime Minister [Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place],” he added.

Earlier this week, the PCB Management Committee meeting in Karachi was postponed at the behest of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The agenda of the meeting included other matters including the formation of BOG.

Remember, Kakar had extended the term of the Ashraf-led Management Committee for three months in November 2023. The term was ending in the first week of February.