Injured Mohamed Salah confident Egypt will taste AFCON glory

"I have won everything possible but this one not yet," says Salah. — AFP

Injured Mohamed Salah talked to reporters ahead of Egypt’s decisive group-stage match against Cape Verde on Monday which they need to win in order to qualify for round of 16.

Salah, who injured his hamstring during Egypt’s 2-2 draw against Ghana, was confident that his country would taste AFCON glory “sooner or later”.

When asked if he would love to hold the AFCON title after winning numerous with Liverpool, the right-winger instantly replied: “I would love to win it, absolutely.”

"I have won everything possible but this one not yet. It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen,” he added.

The 31-year-old made his debut for Egypt in 2011 just a year after the country won the Cup of Nations for the seventh time in their history.

The left-footed forward was part of the squad that tasted defeat in the finals in Gabon in 2017, and in Cameroon two years ago, but now is geared up to become the winner this time.

"Everybody knows what it means to any player to win an Africa Cup," the 31-year-old said. "We were unlucky at the last one and also in Gabon. The players are very motivated to win the tournament. We all want to win it."

Despite Salah’s motivation, Egypt have not been very convincing in the tournament so far, they needed the 31-year-old’s last-minute penalty to secure a draw against Mozambique in their first match of the campaign, then they made a comeback from two goals behind after the Liverpool forward was substituted with an injured hamstring.

Their next opponent, Cape Verde, has already secured first place in Group B, and if Egypt beat them, Salah's side will make place for the last 16 tie in San Pedro.