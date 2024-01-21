Real Madrid happy with veteran striker, may sign permanently

Joselu kisses Real Madrid's logo after scoring a goal. — AFP

Real Madrid are happy with the way their on-loan signing, Joselu Mato, has performed throughout the season and may reward him with a permanent move to the Spanish capital, reported Spanish news outlet AS on Sunday.

Jose arrived on loan as nothing more than an option off the bench but the Spaniard’s impressive cameos off the bench impressed head coach Carlo Ancelotti and his staff to the point they may request the club to sign him permanently.

He has scored 11 goals so far with the Whites and at this point, the statistic might appear quite ordinary for a striker, but its appeal lies in the fact that among his teammates, he occupies the 14th position on the list of minutes played, tallying just over 1200 minutes throughout the entire season.

Despite the irregular distribution of minutes, Joselu currently stands as the third-highest goalscorer at Real Madrid, trailing behind Jude Bellingham (17) and Rodrygo (12).

The Spaniard has featured in all but one game for Real Madrid this season, yet he hasn't accumulated as many minutes as his teammates. The 33-year-old striker also took up the starting role at the start of the season, pairing with Rodrygo Goes when Vinicius Jr got injured and was out for two months.

To provide context, he is scoring a goal every 114 minutes, which stands as the best record in the team. In comparison, Bellingham scores every 131 minutes, Rodrygo every 186 minutes, and Vinicius every 149 minutes.

Currently, everything seems to be working in Joselu's favour, but the arrival of Endrick in the summer, coupled with the presence of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and even Brahim Diaz, could make it challenging for him to secure minutes in the next season.

However, despite everything, Joselu possesses a unique profile, a presence in the box who is a constant threat in the air, which may work in his favour when Madrid would need someone to beat low blocks in La Liga.