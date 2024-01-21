'Losing credibility' Ronaldo makes massive statement after Messi wins Ballon d’Or, The Best awards

The 39-year-old took a dig at the awards - RECORD/AFP

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's The Best awards for losing their credibility.

Argentina's Lionel Messi secured both awards in the 2022/23 season. The 36-year-old was a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or in the 2022/23 season following his inaugural FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

However, there was a surprise when the legendary Argentine surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to claim the FIFA Best award in the men's category in 2023.

Ronaldo disclosed that he did not watch the awards because he is used to 'how the organisations work'. The forward's comments came after Dubai's Globe Soccer Awards ceremony where he won multiple awards, including the best goal scorer of the year.

The 38-year-old hit out against the awards and said they are not being given based on facts. Al-Nassr star did not hit out against any player in particular and said that it was not like Messi did not deserve to win it.

“I think that, in a way, these awards are losing credibility. We have to analyse the entire season. It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe, I simply no longer believe in these awards and it’s not because I won at the globe soccer but these are facts, the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive," he said in an interview with Portugal's sports newspaper ' Record' as quoted by MARCA.

"They can’t take this trophy away from me because it’s a reality, So it makes me even happier, because the numbers are facts,” Ronaldo added.

Earlier, the Al-Nassr star claimed that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) is already surpassing France’s Ligue 1 in terms of competitiveness.

"You want my opinion? I don't think the Saudi League is worse than French Ligue 1," he said during Globe Soccer Awards.

"In Saudi Arabia, I find it’s more competitive, they can say what they want, it's my opinion, I play here and I know what I’m saying.

"I think now we are better than Ligue 1," he added.

Remember, Ronaldo was the top goalscorer in the world's top divisions during 2023, ending the year with 54 goals for Al Nassr and Portugal.

He beat out competition from Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, who both got 52, while Haaland netted 50 for City and Norway.

The Globe Soccer Awards, currently being announced at a ceremony in Dubai, feature Ronaldo as a nominee in several categories.

As per Globe Soccer's official website, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the initial round of public voting for the Best Men's Player award.

Ronaldo is also listed for the Fans' Favourite Player award, and he is among the prominent names competing for the newly introduced Best Middle East Player accolade.

Despite his remarkable goal-scoring figures, the Al Nassr star did not secure a nomination for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, which Lionel Messi won earlier this week.