Is Jose Mourinho Barcelona’s next coach?

Jose Mourinho is currently a free agent, finding a new coach for himself. — Reuters

Former Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho landed in Barcelona on Sunday and the rumours about the Portuguese taking Xavi Hernandez’s job are just getting stronger.

Mourinho was sacked by Italian club AS Roma last week after the Giallorossi lost to AC Milan and went five points behind the top four.

Rumours linking Mourinho to different clubs, Saudi Pro League teams and FC Barcelona in particular, started emerging but the Portuguese’s recent trip to the city of Barcelona may just have made all the speculations strong.

While these are all rumours, a move to Barcelona looks difficult due to Mourinho’s past with Real Madrid, whom he coached for three seasons.

The Special One led Madrid from 2010 to 2013 and won three trophies (Copa Del Ray, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup). He also reached the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final for three successive years but couldn't qualify for the final.

Apart from his past as a Madridista, Mourinho has had his fair share of on and off-field spats with the Catalan club, often calling them out in press conferences during his time at the Spanish capital.

Remember, After losing the Spanish Super Cup final against Madrid and poor run in La Liga, Xavi Hernandez’s job is on the line and the club, as per rumours, has already found out potential replacement.

According to El Nacional, Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes offered the Portuguese’s services to Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta should Xavi get sacked.

He may have travelled to Barcelona to enjoy his vacation, or maybe to discuss his future with the Blaugrana, but as of now, there have been no reports.



All in all, Mourinho’s future remains uncertain, he could return to the English Premier League, and maybe become Chelsea’s coach once again should Mauricio Pochettino, who is having a tough time, lose his job.

Or he could also remain in Italy and wait for how things unfold for Napoli’s head coach Walter Mazzarri, as the defending league champions are ninth in the league, and grab the opportunity to coach the third Italian side in his managerial career.