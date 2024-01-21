Man Utd appoint Man City’s senior figure Omar Berrada as CEO

Omar Berrada is one of the most experienced executives in the world of football. — Man Utd

Manchester United made a surprising move by appointing Omar Berrada, formerly associated with Manchester City, as their new Chief Executive Officer.



United were in search of a CEO to fill the vacancy left by Richard Arnold, who departed Old Trafford before INEOS agreed to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club.

Man United confirmed the appointment of Berrada as their new CEO saying they are pleased the welcome one of the most experienced football executives in their team.

“As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the club,” the club said in a statement.

In their pursuit, United targeted a candidate with a proven track record in football, prioritizing someone highly capable of managing the business side as well. Berrada has excelled in both these areas at City and, previously, while working for Barcelona.

Taking executive leadership in both football and business, Berrada will also sit on the club's board of directors, reporting to United's new ownership setup.

INEOS identified and pursued Berrada, with the endorsement of the Glazers, resulting in a joint decision. This underscores the influence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's firm, pending Premier League approval for its investment to be officially confirmed.

United's swift and discreet securing of such a highly regarded operator is likely to be seen as a significant coup during a period of major change at the 20-time English champions.

Berrada's decision to leave City is believed to have been a difficult one. Flattered by the opportunity at United, he leaves City, an organisation arguably considered the best globally and significantly ahead of their local rivals.

While City expressed sadness at Berrada's departure, acknowledging him as a well-liked colleague, there was no animosity, and the Etihad Stadium club handled his exit with tact.

At City Football Group (CFG), Berrada had served as the chief football operations officer, overseeing various clubs globally, including City. He worked closely with City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, on matters such as transfers and contracts, being involved in the high-profile signing of striker Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022.