Mirra Andreeva's Australian Open dream run shattered in fourth-round defeat

Mirra Andreeva - AFP

Mirra Andreeva's dream run at the Australian Open has come to an end as the teenager was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round.

The fairy tale seemed poised to continue when the 16-year-old Andreeva secured the first set of the match, only for her to diminish as the contest progressed, with the ninth seed clinching a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Andreeva's popularity has steadily increased throughout the tournament, captivating the imagination of Melbourne Park. In the early games, she demonstrated precisely why this was the case.

Despite being hindered by some evident early nerves, she successfully defended against a breakpoint from the Czech in the fourth game.

Subsequently, the teenager capitalised on the momentum shift, charging her way to three break points in the following game after executing a superb passing shot down the line.

“It just looks like she sees a tennis ball different to most players,” the commentator said on Nine’s coverage.

But the 16-year-old hadn't finished there as she somehow executed a return off a Krejcikova smash that looped over her opponent's head, securing the break before serving for the opening set.

Andreeva had won the previous two encounters between them and seemed capable of progressing to the quarter-final stage for the first time at just 16 years old.

Krejcikova was evidently displeased with her performance up to that point but came out firing early in the second set to seize a break and control over the match, which she never really surrendered.

The ninth seed had developed a tendency to drop a set during the tournament, mirroring her approach against Mai Hontama and Storm Hunter. Just as she did in those matches, Krejcikova grew into the game before overpowering her opponent.

She dominated the tempo from the baseline and proved too strong for Andreeva as she succumbed to the strain of the Czech's superior hitting.

Frustration bubbled to the surface for Andreeva as she threw her racket onto the ground and stepped on it, while the Czech star began to pull away.

Krejcikova's victory secured her a quarter-final date against world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday, January 23rd.