Shaheen provides update on T20 World Cup squad after New Zealand series

Shaheen Afridi - AFP

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has disclosed that the Men in Green have identified 16 to 20 players for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, following the conclusion of the five-match series against New Zealand.

Pakistan emerged victorious in the final T20I against the Blackcaps with a 42-run win but faced challenges throughout the series.

Iftikhar Ahmed showcased his off-spin skills on a track that inclined towards the slower side.

Shaheen praised the experienced spinner for his contribution and confirmed that the team has finalised the squad for the World Cup, scheduled to commence in June later this year.

"Ifti (Iftikhar) is a very experienced player and he's always ready for bowling but we wanted to give everyone a proper chance so we were planning to give chances to youngsters this series, we sorted out 16-20 players (for the World Cup). I want to thank everyone, the crowd was fantastic," Shaheen said after the game.

"Today's game was very important for us. We needed that as a unit to step forward," Shaheen added.

"In the first four games, there were a lot of collapses, as a fielding unit, as a batting unit, but I think today we played as a team and we needed that win," he added.

Shaheen explained the strategy of exploring various player combinations and affording opportunities to youngsters, citing the instance of Haseebullah, who was granted an opportunity in the ultimate match to bolster his confidence for the forthcoming home series.

"It's not easy for any team to come here. And I think our mind is on the World Cup. We're just checking out every spot for every player and giving chances to youngsters. For example, we gave Haseebullah a chance today. Our aim was that he gets a chance and gets confidence from here, so that when Pakistan plays a home series, he can perform over there," he said.

Meanwhile, Shaheen pointed out two promising individuals identified during the series.

"Abbas Afridi is a very good fielder and a batsman. his bowling is already good. He can bring more stability in the bowling unit. He is always looking for an opportunity to get a game and give his best. In today’s match as well, he was useful with the bat. Abbas Afridi is a very good prospect for Pakistan," Shaheen said.

"Saim Ayub is another. Although he couldn’t perform the way it was expected of him, but he has the ability to serve Pakistan well," he added.