Two new faces confirmed in Pakistan's coaching staff for Australia tour

Former England all-rounder Adam Hollioake and Australia's Simon Grant Helmot will be part of Pakistan's team management on the Test tour Down Under.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the coaching staff for the three-match series, which is scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024. They will be playing three Test matches in Australia.

Simon, 51, will serve as a high-performance coach. Simon has previously been part of various T20 franchises across the globe and has worked with Bangladesh as their high-performance coach.

Meanwhile, Holliaoke will serve as the batting coach. Adam Hollioake has coached England Lions and Hong Kong cricket team in the past.

Team Management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (Team manager), Mohammad Hafeez (Director – Pakistan men’s cricket team), Adam Hollioake (batting coach), Simon Grant Helmot (high-performance coach), Umar Gul (fast bowling coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Mansoor Rana (assistant team manager), Shahid Aslam (assistant batting coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach/Trainer), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Lt Col (Rtd) Akhtar Hussain (security manager), Raza Rashid Kitchlew (media manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor) and Malang Ali (team masseur).

The Pakistan cricket team will play their first Test match against Australia in Perth from December 14 to 18, followed by a Test match in Melbourne, from 26. Sydney will host the last game of the tour from January 3, 2024.

The squad is set to depart from Lahore on November 30.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.