WATCH: Alejandro Garnacho makes young fan cry by gifting boots on his birthday

Alejandro Garnacho pleasantly surprised a young Manchester United fan with a unique birthday gift following his remarkable overhead kick goal against Everton last Sunday.

The 19-year-old winger stunned the football world with an extraordinary acrobatic strike, opening the scoring during Manchester United's 3-0 victory at Goodison Park and marking one of the most remarkable goals in Premier League history.

Continuing his remarkable run, the Argentine winger made an impact on Monday by meeting a young Red Devils supporter named George outside the Carrington training ground.

Garnacho, engaging with the fan from inside his car, was requested to autograph a photo capturing his incredible goal from Sunday's match.





George expressed to Garnacho that his goal stood out as the best he'd ever witnessed, stating it surpassed even Wayne Rooney's magnificent overhead kick against Manchester City in 2011.

Although the United rising star wasn't entirely convinced his goal matched up to Rooney's strike, he gladly signed George's photograph.

To top it off, Garnacho pleasantly surprised the young fan with a special birthday gesture, gifting George a pair of boots similar to the ones he wore while executing the breathtaking goal.

'I scored yesterday with these ones,' Garnacho said after passing over a pair of Nike’s Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Vapor 15 Mercurial Dream Speed boots, which currently retail at £244.95.

Garnacho himself is a huge fan of Ronaldo and mimicked the Portuguese icon's trademark celebration after firing the amazing strike past Jordan Pickford.

The teenage star left a personalised message on the shoebox, which read: 'For my friend George with love, happy birthday.'

George was moved to tears by the heartfelt gesture and proudly displayed his birthday gift for the camera, declaring Garnacho as the 'best in the world.'

Both George and his older brother Harry are ardent fans of Garnacho, frequently sharing their support for their idol on social media.

In the past, the forward generously gifted the young fans United jerseys and presented them with his new No 17 shirt in September. Additionally, the brothers have recently posted videos and photos of their encounters with other Manchester United players, including Rasmus Hojlund, Facundo Pellistri, and Victor Lindelof.