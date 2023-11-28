Namibia secure ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 qualification

Namibia Cricket Team - ICC

Namibia clinched their place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled in the West Indies and USA, by defeating Tanzania with a commanding 58-run victory.

Maintaining a perfect record of five wins from five games, Namibia solidified their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Leading the table with 10 points, their triumph against Tanzania ensured a top-two finish, granting them qualification for the upcoming prestigious event.

However, the battle for the final qualifying spot continues, with Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria still in contention. Uganda and Kenya control their fate, while Zimbabwe and Nigeria rely on favourable outcomes in other matches.

This marks Namibia's third consecutive appearance in the Men's T20 World Cup. They reached the Super 12 stage in 2021 after securing the second spot in the group stage but missed the cut last year.

Reflecting on Namibia's journey in the Qualifier tournament:

1 Namibia's Victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets

In an impressive opening game, Namibia comfortably defeated strong contenders Zimbabwe. The bowlers exhibited exceptional skill, limiting Zimbabwe to a mere 132/2 in 20 overs. Nikolaas Davin's explosive 89 off 45 balls paved the way for The Eagles to secure victory by seven wickets.

2 Namibia's Win against Uganda by 6 wickets

Continuing their successful run-chases, Namibia restricted Uganda to a modest total before achieving the target. David Wiese's formidable bowling figures of 4/17 aided in dismissing Uganda for 114. A solid foundation set by the openers and composed innings from Jan Frylinck and Captain Gerhard Erasmus ensured victory with three overs to spare.

3 Namibia's Triumph over Rwanda by 68 runs (DLS method)

Batting first for the first time, Namibia posted a commanding 207/3, propelled by Davin's impressive 80 off 59 balls. Despite early setbacks for Rwanda, rain interruptions favoured Namibia, securing an additional two points via the DLS method.

4 Namibia's Victory against Kenya by 6 wickets

Restricting Kenya to 104/6 while bowling first, Namibia faced a shaky start but recovered with a match-winning partnership between Frylinck (57*) and JJ Smit (14*), guiding them to victory.

5 Namibia's Win over Tanzania by 58 runs

Facing a challenge to their batting depth, Namibia persevered. Smit's rapid 24-ball 40 and crucial contributions from Zane Green and Nicol Loftie-Eaton helped set a target of 158. Tanzania struggled to chase, reaching only 99/6, as Namibia's bowlers maintained control throughout.

With this win, Namibia successfully secured their berth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.