When will Australia finalise Test squad for Pakistan series?

Australian Test team - AFP

LAHORE: Australia is gearing up to host the 2023 summer season with the Test series against Pakistan, starting in Perth from December 14.

As per Australian media, there will meeting of selectors this week to finalise the squad. Test captain Pat Cummins, during an event at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)with the ODI World Cup trophy, said that the selection will be done after this week's round of Sheffield Shield games which are currently taking place.

Meanwhile, he also opened up about opener David Warner who indicated during the Ashes that the Pakistan series might be his last in Test.

"David Warner is one of our greatest cricketers and if he wants to play his farewell Test at the SCG, he deserves to play at his home ground," Cummins stated.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old said cricketers were "not robots", with his country's T20 team struggling in India straight after their 50-over World Cup triumph.

Seven of the Australia squad who won the World Cup remained in India for a five-match T20 series that started four days after the November 19 final.

A second-string India side won the first two matches and reports in Australia said Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe and Chris Green were among reinforcements being sent to relieve the flagging World Cup heroes.

With a busy home summer of cricket looming, including Test series against Pakistan and the West Indies, Cummins acknowledged the burden on the players, some of whom have been playing in India since September.

"They're humans, they're not robots," he told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground. "Putting everything into a World Cup and then playing a couple of days later -- I probably don't begrudge them if they're not at 100 per cent."

The skipper added: "These are still games for Australia and it's great that these tours do provide opportunities for some of the younger guys, or guys who might not be in the first eleven."I think these are important tours and you can get a lot out of them."

The first Test against Pakistan starts on December 14 in Perth before the Boxing Day match in Melbourne. The third and final Test will be at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, 2024.