Real Madrid set to renew Carlo Ancelotti’s contract

Carlo Ancelotti has been at the club since 2021. — AFP

Real Madrid decided to renew Carlo Ancelotti’s contract before Christmas as the Italian, despite being heavily linked with Brazil’s job, has always put Los Blancos as his first priority, reported Spanish news outlet Relovo.

Madrid currently sit on top of La Liga and have already secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 stage with two matches still to play, all this with a bench full of injured players.

The club appreciates Ancelotti’s efforts and the way he has managed the team, especially Madrid’s young core that has taken over the club in a short span, and handled the entire transition phase, the report added.

The Whites also want to keep Ancelotti’s assistant, Davide Ancelotti, who is his son and the entire coaching staff for two more seasons.

It is worth mentioning that Madrid doesn’t have a starting number nine (striker) this season as they went with on-loan striker Joselu who has been a part of the first team since the beginning of the season.

Ancelotti had been heavily linked with Brazil’s job for more than a year and there were reports that the 63-year-old could leave Madrid but everything indicates that the Italian is set to stay at the Spanish capital for two more years.

Ancelotti joined Real Madrid in 2021 to begin his second stint at the Spanish club after he was sacked in 2015 following a trophyless season.

The Italian did an impressive job in his first season (2021/22) by guiding the Los Blancos to La Liga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) title win.

Ancelotti coached Madrid’s team who, arguably, had the greatest run in the UCL history where they faced Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the round of 16, Chelsea in the quarter-final, Manchester City in the semi-final and then Liverpool in the final.

Last season wasn’t Madrid’s best as they failed to win La Liga and the UCL. However, they did manage to win the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

During his first stint with Madrid in the 2013-14 season, Carlo helped Madrid end their 12-year UCL drought as they won the historic final against Atletico Madrid in Lisbon, courtesy of Sergio Ramos’ famous last-minute header goal in 92nd minute of the game.