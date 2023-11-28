Australia make changes in T20 squad for ongoing India tour

Four players have been added to Australia's T20I squad. — AFP

Australia have made changes in the T20I squad that is currently in India to play a five-match series which the home side is leading 2-0.

The players from the World Cup-winning squad will return to the country with Steve Smith and Adam Zampa already gone.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will return on Wednesday (November 29).

Josh Phillippe, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis, and Chris Green are the reinforcements announced by Cricket Australia.

Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins was sympathetic for his compatriots who were by his side during the legendary World Cup win and argued that a bilateral series is a great chance to test youngsters.

"It's been a busy few months," he said during an event at the SCG to present the World Cup trophy. "It's still games for Australia and think it's great these tours do provide opportunity for younger guys or guys who might not be in your first XI.

"Think they are still important tours where you'll get a lot out of it but they're humans, not robots, so putting everything into a World Cup then playing a couple of days later probably don't begrudge them not being 100%."

Australia currently trail 2-0 in a five-match series as Suryakumar Yadav’s men have displayed remarkable performance in both matches, especially with the bat. India’s young core is making a strong statement ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Updated Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

India’s Shreyas Iyer will join the team as vice-captain for the last two T20Is.

Schedule of remaining matches

November 28 — India vs Australia 3rd T20I

December 1 — India vs Australia 4th T20I

December 5 — India vs Australia 5th T20I