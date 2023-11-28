PCB abolishes fine on Azam Khan for displaying Palestinian flag on bat

Azam Khan displayed Palestine's flag on his bat during the National T20 game on November 26, 2023. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday abolished the 50% match fee fine imposed on right-handed batter Azam Khan for displaying Palestine’s flag on his bat during the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023.

Azam was fined for breaching clothing and equipment regulations (displaying unapproved logo/political messaging), as he didn’t remove the sticker despite the match umpire’s warnings.

However, two days after the incident, the PCB reviewed the penalty and officially waived it by 50%.

“Azam Khan's 50 per cent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the PCB said in a brief press release.

“Azam was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct For Players and Players Support Personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an Umpire during a Match.

“Players and team officials are not permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their equipment unless approved in advance by both player or team official’s cricket association and PCB Cricket Operations Department,” the board's statement concluded.

It must be noted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulation for clothing and equipment states that players shall not be allowed to display messages that carry political, religious, or racial activities or causes.

Last month, Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Rizwan tweeted on October 11, a day after his knock of 131 (not out) in the highest run chase ever in Cricket World Cup history.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

PCB had asked the wicketkeeper-batter to delete his social media post in which he dedicated the team’s historic win against Sri Lanka to the Palestinians facing genocide by Israel.

However, when contacted, a spokesperson for the PCB said, “The International Cricket Council and the PCB’s legal department are relevant here as I am not privy to this information”.