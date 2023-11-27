India on verge of breaking Pakistan’s record of most T20I wins

India has the chance to secure the top spot - AFP/PCB

Team India has their sights set on a major record in T20Is as they gear up for the third T20I of the five-match series against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav. & Co are on the brink of surpassing Pakistan’s record for the Most T20I wins. India is poised to clinch their 136th victory in this format when they face Australia at Barsapara Stadium on November 28.

Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership has proven instrumental in India’s initial two T20 matches. Already ahead with a 2-0 lead, India stand on the brink of becoming the most successful T20I team in history.

Currently tied with Pakistan with 135 wins in 211 games, India has the chance to secure the top spot.

Pakistan share the same number of wins, having achieved 135 victories in 226 matches. The Indian Cricket Team boasts an unbeaten streak of 12 series on their home turf, with their last loss occurring against Australia in February 2019.

Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, the Indian team delivered outstanding performances in the first two T20I matches against Australia. The team clinched the opening T20 by two wickets.

In the second match, India secured a 44-run victory on the back of a formidable batting performance. Setting the pace by scoring 235 runs while losing four wickets, Australia could only manage 191 runs while losing nine wickets.

The Indian batters exhibited impressive displays in both encounters against Australia. Ishan Kishan's two consecutive half-centuries stood out, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad also significantly bolstered the team’s run count.

Suryakumar Yadav’s dominant show against Australia’s bowling attack in the series' initial games was remarkable. Subsequently, Rinku Singh took charge, displaying a dynamic performance during the final overs of both matches. In the second T20, Rinku achieved an extraordinary feat by scoring 31 runs in just 9 balls, boasting an incredible strike rate of 344.