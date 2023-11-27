Juventus eye potential move for Manchester United's unhappy trio

Raphael Varane (L) and Jadon Sancho (R) have both fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag. — Reuters

Serie A powerhouse Juventus FC are reportedly keeping an eye on Manchester United's unhappy trio of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Donny Van Beek and could make a move in the coming months, reported an Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb on Monday.

United did not get off to a dream start as they have already suffered five losses in the Premier League (PL) and four in the UEFA Champions League. However, despite all this, they are still in the top six of the league and within four points of the top four.

However, the 20-time PL champions have to endure many off-the-pitch matters as their €100m signing, Jadon Sancho, fell out of favour with head coach Erik Ten Hag and has been sidelined for over three months now.

Not just that, another player, Raphael Varane became the latest player to have a problem with the Dutchman as the former Real Madrid defender has been struggling to get regular playing time.

Juventus have their eyes on the situation and they are preparing to make a shocking move for both players including another out-of-favour player, Van Beek.

Sancho would likely be signed on loan with no option to buy as the Italian club desire to get the Englishman services for six months. The forward would have no problem moving to Turin as he is eager to play football.

Juventus is likely to face tough competition for Varane and Sancho from the rising Saudi Pro League as there have been reports of clubs from the Gulf Country making a move for the latter.

Meanwhile, Varane also has an interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as the German club is eyeing a £25m deal for the four-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Meanwhile, after Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat arrived in the summer, Van van Beek has played just three minutes of league football this season and has fallen even farther down the rankings.

It is worth mentioning that United is having a woeful season. They are on the verge of being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League with just one win in four games. If they finish last on the group stage, they would be out of the competition but should they finish third, they would be downgraded to the UEFA Europa League.

