Four likely opponents for CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk returned to the WWE universe after nine years. — WWE

Phillip Jack Brooks a.k.a CM Punk marked his return to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe in a remarkable manner on Saturday (November 25), and so do the rumours of with whom his next fight is gonna be.

Punk appeared after the end of the men’s WarGames main event at Survivor Series. The former WWE champion had just walked in and was looking at the place he conquered long ago, and just seconds later, the entire arena was buzzing with the chants “CM Punk, CM Punk” as he made his presence felt by giving his famous look at the watch.

While some in the WWE universe are still in shocked at what they just witnessed, rumours have started to get strong about when, where and against whom is next fight going to be.

DAZN reported Punk's next five likely opponents.

1. Seth Rollins

Given the long-running war of words between the two, Seth Rollins remains the most natural opponent of CM Punk in his first WWE fight in nine years. Not just that, the former Shield member called Punk "cancer" earlier this year and asked him to stay away from WWE. He was also caught on camera making inappropriate gestures towards the 45-year-old during his historic return.

2. Cody Rhoades

Both All Elite Wrestling (AEW) alumni, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk can lock horns soon as the rumours sparked that the former left WWE because of having some issues with the latter.

Although Rhodes didn't comment on this rumour and cited that he came back to WWE because of some unfinished business, but could that "business" be with Punk? One can argue.

3. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE in the modern era and has competed with some of the biggest names over the years, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats in the WWE universe. Punk is all over the headlines and an encounter between the two powerhouses cannot be ruled out. The blockbuster clash would surely break many broadcasting records.

4. Drew Mclntyre

It was reported that Drew Mclyntre was upset about the former WWE champion's return on Saturday night. Although there is no bad blood or any unwanted history between the two, based on the above-mentioned report, it is possible that WWE could make something out of it.