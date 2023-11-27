Ravi Shastri backs India for 2024 T20 World Cup

Ravi Shastri coached the Indian cricket team in the past. — AFP

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri backed the Indian cricket team for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in the United States of America (USA) and West Indies.

Shastri admitted that it takes a lot of time to build a good title-winning ODI side but he wasn't shy to admit that India have what it takes to win the next shorter format ICC event.

"I see India winning a World Cup very soon. It might not be a 50-overs [one] that easily because you have to again rebuild the side, but 20-overs cricket, the very next one India will be very serious challengers because you have got the nucleus, it's a shorter format of the game. Your focus should be on that," Shastri told reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Despite having a stellar campaign, India failed to win the ICC World Cup 2023 as they were handed a six-wicket defeat by Australia in the final of the mega event in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Shastri stated that India had a great World Cup but they couldn't come up against Australia in the final.

"I think it was fabulous. To be honest, it still hurts from the outside, that we could not win the cup because we were the strongest team. The way the bowling stood up towards the mid-stage of the tournament, you thought they had a great, great chance," Shastri added.

"But then nothing comes easy - even the great man Sachin Tendulkar had to wait [for] six World Cups to win one. You don't win World Cups [easily], to win a World Cup you have got to be damn good on that big day. What you did earlier does not count."

It is worth mentioning that India is currently playing a five-match T20I series against Australia and they currently lead 2-0. The Blues will have nine more matches to play and finalise their squad before the commencement of the World Cup.