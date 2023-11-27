Chelsea make Victor Osimhen 'primary target' for January transfer window

Victor Osimhen could leave Napoli in January. — AFP

Chelsea are set to make Victor Osimhen their primary target in the upcoming January transfer window as the Nigerian striker is open to a move to the North London club, reported The Telegraph on Monday.

Chelsea's forward line is already well-stacked with talented players —Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja — capable of leading the club's front line.

However, all of these players have had their fair share of injuries throughout the season and Mauricio Pochettino doesn't have many choices instead of opting for a new striker, who is available too.

Osimhen, 24, would cost around £100m and there is a possibility that his transfer fee goes above the mentioned price tag, which could break the Premier League (PL) record of the £106m fee paid by Chelsea for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, the report added.

Although the price tag can make the deal difficult, especially in the January transfer window where many clubs prefer not to sell their important players because signing a replacement becomes a challenge but it is a position Pochettino has wanted to fill for a long time and Osimhen is the one to do it.

It is worth mentioning that the Nigerian striker's relationship with Napoli was tested greatly earlier this season as his agent threatened the Italian champions to take legal action against them after the club posted a video on TikTok mocking their own players.

Osimhen was Napoli's most important player last season as the 24-year-old netted 22 league goals in Serie A and helped the club win their first league title in 34 years.

Despite a lot of signings in the previous transfer window, Chelsea continue to find form and things are getting difficult for Pochettino as the North London club is currently on 10th position in the league standings with just 16 points from 13 matches.