WATCH: Australian High Commissioner plays cricket with Pakistan Test squad

Australian High Commissioner meets Babar Azam - PCB

The Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins, gave a warm welcome to the Pakistani Cricket Test Squad during a visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of their Australian tour on Sunday.

Engaging with the team during their practice match, he showed great enthusiasm for the upcoming three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

Hawkins took the chance to meet key players of the Pakistan Test team, such as Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan, and other team members. Team Director Muhammad Hafeez shared insights into the thorough preparations being made for the highly anticipated series.

While playing a few shots with the players, Hawkins extended his best wishes for the Pakistan team's upcoming visit to Australia. He emphasised his support for the team and their endeavours.





"They won't just be cricketers in Australia; they'll be ambassadors and role models, fostering meaningful connections with their extensive Pakistani and Australian fanbase," Hawkins said.

"I encourage all Pakistanis to show their support for the Shaheens," the High Commissioner added.

Hawkins was keenly anticipating an exhilarating competition as he emphasised the historical significance of the upcoming tour. The Perth Stadium is poised to welcome Pakistan for the inaugural time on 14th December. The renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground is scheduled to host the esteemed Boxing Day Test from 26th to 30th December, succeeded by the third and final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 3rd January 2024.

The Australian High Commissioner concluded, stating, ‘We are looking forward to an exciting contest and a glorious Australian summer of cricket.’

It must be noted Pakistan team is resting today while they will conclude training tomorrow. Pakistani squad will leave for Sydney at 3 am local time on November 30 and they would be expected to reach their destination in 10-12 hours approximately.

Upon reaching Sydney, the 18-man squad will rest at the airport for a few hours after which they will head off to Canberra, where they are scheduled to take on Australia's Prime Minister XI in a four-day match at Manuka Oval from December 6-9.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)