Conor McGregor questioned by Irish police over social media posts

Conor McGregor - AFP

Irish police investigated UFC star Conor McGregor on account of “online hate speech” after the former lightweight champion spoke in defence of his country following far-right riots in Dublin last week.

The Irish capital became the victim of the worst violence in decades when hundreds of anti-migrants in the city plundered the city’s shops and fired police cars after four people, including three children, were injured in a knife attack.

According to the police, the disturbance occurred after false accusations were made about the knifeman’s identity. The suspect in custody is allegedly an Algerian immigrant who was hospitalised after he was stopped from continuing his attack on the civilians.

McGregor lashed out at the Irish government and declared that the country was at war. He also slammed the government’s immigration policies and that is what he was questioned for.

He also heavily criticised Commissioner Drew Harris saying that his comments on the attack were not enough. McGregor also said to either make a change or make way.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough,” McGregor said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray.”

According to Sunday World, Foreign Affairs Minister Tanaiste Micheal Martin stated that remarks supporting Ireland and opposing large-scale immigration to the island nation are "basically inciting hate." Comments "of that type" are "absolutely disgraceful," he declared.

He further added that voices like McGregor’s, one of the most famous personalities in the world, are "isolated and "are inciting hate and to some degree incitement is unacceptable."

In response to those comments, McGregor took aim at Martin, bringing up the recent trial over Ashling Murphy's murder. "Blame anyone but themselves," McGregor said. "Typical. Worthless you are Michaél. Worthless and spineless. Ryan Casey called you all out last week grieving the love of his life, stolen by pawn scum, and nothing but waffle from you all since. Zero action!"



