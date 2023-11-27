Gary Neville in awe of Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick goal against Everton

Alejandro Garncho scored one of the greatest goals of all time on Sunday. — X/@agarnacho17

Former Manchester United captain and current commentator Gary Neville was in awe of Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick goal against Everton at Goodison Park as Manchester United recorded a comfortable three-goal victory.



Goals from Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial helped the Red Devils make their way into the Premier League's top six with 24 points after 13 games.

Garnacho’s splendid overhead kick was undisputedly the best moment of the game as the Argentinian youngster scored arguably the best goal of the season.

The 19-year-old gathered praise among the football fraternity as the fans along with ex-players and pundits could just hold their heads in disbelief on the Argentinian's unbelievable strike.



Similarly, Man United’s former right-back Neville couldn’t refrain from praising the youngster’s out-of-the-world strike and declared it “the best he had ever seen”.

"I can't believe it," former United captain Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. "I don't think I've ever been in a stadium where I've seen an overhead kick as good as that – and I was there on the day that Rooney scored his in the Manchester Derby."

"That is a magical, magical goal. We will see that a few times this season. That is one of the best you will ever see.

"I can't believe it. I don't think it can get any better in his career in terms of a goal. Absolutely spectacular, a world-class moment.

"I've never seen an overhead kick goal as good as that. He has to step metres away from the goal, shuffles his feet, and lift himself into the air. I've never seen a goal like it."

The Argentinian teen said he himself couldn't believe how he had scored.

"I didn't see how I scored, I just listened to the crowd and said 'Oh my god,'" Garnacho told NBC. "One of the best goals I've scored, I'm very happy.”

United’s head coach Erik Ten Hag also heaped praise on the forward and called his strike “goal of the season.”

"The season, still many games to play, but probably already the goal of the season," Ten Hag told reporters. "It was incredible."