When will Pakistan Test squad leave for Australia?

Pakistan's 18-man Test Squad will leave for Australia on November 30 morning. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against Australia between December 2023 and January 2024 and the 18-man squad announced by the chief selector, Wahab Riaz, will leave the country on November 30.

Pakistani squad will leave for Sydney at 3am local time on November 30 and they would be expected to reach their destination in 10-12 hours approximately.

Upon reaching Sydney, the 18-man squad will rest at the airport for a few hours after which they will head off to Canberra, where they are scheduled to take on Australia's Prime Minister XI in a four-day match at Manuka Oval from December 6-9.

After participating in a training camp in Rawalpindi for four days, the squad will take a complete rest on Monday. Meanwhile, the camp will move from Rawalpindi to the National Cricket Academy Lahore on Tuesday (November 28). They will train from 11am to 2:30pm and afterwards, Team Director Mohammad Hafeez will address the Media in Lahore.

It must be noted that this will be Pakistan’s first Test tour to Australia since 2019 when they were battered 2-0 as the Green Shirts, under Azhar Ali’s captaincy, lost both games by an innings.

Pakistan have also never won a Test series in Australia in their entire history.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)