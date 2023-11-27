Jude Bellingham surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to create Real Madrid record

With 14 goals in the first 15 games with Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham (L) overtook Cristiano Ronaldo (R). — AFP/X

Jude Bellingham broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring the most goals for Real Madrid in the first 15 matches as the midfielder contributed to Los Blancos’ three-goal win against Cadiz with a goal and an assist.

Bellingham was signed by the Whites for a record €103m fee and the 20-year-old has been justifying the massive tag ever since making his debut with the 14-time Champions League winners.

The midfielder has now scored 14 goals in his first 15 matches with Real Madrid, overtaking legendary figures of the club like Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano and Pruden Sanchez who found the back of the net 13 times in the same number of matches.

The Los Blancos are struggling with injuries and they were forced to play Bellingham, who dislocated his shoulder two weeks ago, on Sunday as Vinicius Junior got injured during international duty a week ago.

"Bellingham is fine," Real boss Carlo Ancelotti reassured fans ahead of a Champions League tie against Napoli on Wednesday. "He still has some problems in his shoulder but he feels fine with the protection."

Despite being 20 years old in a star-studded team, Bellingham adapted to life in the Spanish capital very quickly and in just a span of four months, he not only became the team’s best player but also emerged as a fan favourite.

With 14 goals and three assists, Bellingham tops the goalscoring chart of the club and has twice as many as his nearest rival in the team, Rodrygo, who has seven to his name.

Bellingham has 11 goals in La Liga this season, which makes him the top-scorer of the league as he continues to fight for Pichichi, an award for the top-scorer in the Spanish league, with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, who has nine goals as of now.

It must be noted that Bellingham was on the radar of many top clubs during the transfer window with Man City, Real Madrid and Liverpool going head-to-head to get the 20-year-old's signature. In the end the English footballer preferred Real Madrid — the club of his dreams.