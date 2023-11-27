Azam Khan fined for displaying Palestinian flag on his bat during National T20 Cup

Palestine's flag can be seen on Azam Khan's (L) bat. — PCB

KARACHI: Middle-order batter Azam Khan was fined 50% of his match fees for breaching clothing and equipment regulations (displaying unapproved logo/political messaging) during the National T20 tournament in Karachi.

Azam displayed Palestine's flag on his bat during the National T20 game between Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues.

The flamboyant batter is playing for Karachi and scored 35 against Lahore on Sunday (November 26) before being summoned by match referee Mohammad Javed.

A source privy to the matter confirmed to Geo News that the young batter was fined 50% of his match fees. The batter was earlier warned by the referee not to display the unapproved logo — Palestine's flag — on his bat as it would be a breach of the ICC code of conduct, of which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also a signatory.

Azam had, according to sources, informed the referee that all of his bats had the same stickers.

The ICC regulation for clothing and equipment states that players shall not be allowed to display messages that carry political, religious, or racial activities or causes.

An official of the PCB confirmed to Geo News that Azam was charged with violating clothing and equipment regulations.

The sources also confirmed that Azam had the same sticker on his bat during two previous games of the National T20 Cup. However, no one had warned him before today's game.

Last month, Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Rizwan tweeted on October 11, a day after his knock of 131 (not out) in the highest run chase ever in Cricket World Cup history.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," he added.

PCB had asked the wicketkeeper-batter to delete his social media post in which he dedicated the team’s historic win against Sri Lanka to the Palestinians facing genocide by Israel.

However, when contacted, a spokesperson for the PCB said, “The International Cricket Council and the PCB’s legal department are relevant here as I am not privy to this information”.