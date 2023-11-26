Ansu Fati’s latest injury increases FC Barcelona’s worries

Ansu Fati (L) got injured again but the extent of his injury is unknown as of now. — AFP

Brighton’s on-loan forward Ansu Fati picked up an injury and was forced to be substituted in the 21st minute of the match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (PL) and FC Barcelona have started to worry about the youngster’s fitness.

Fati, 21, who has had his fair share of struggles with injuries since the start of his career, couldn’t catch a break even in England and suffered a calf injury which, reportedly, is serious.

Even though Brighton have not yet announced anything related to the forward’s injury, according to a reliable Spanish news outlet Sport, Barcelona are fearing the worst given the forward’s history with injuries.

Officials from the Catalan club would be in contact with the PL club to determine the extent of Fati’s injury, the report added.

It must be noted that Fati left Barcelona on loan in order to get regular playing time as he had been put behind Ferran Torres in the pecking order.

Fati made his debut in 2019 at the age of 16 and became the youngest goal-scorer in the club’s history as he scored in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

He became the youngest goal-scorer in the UEFA Champions League history at the age of 17 after scoring against Inter Milan in a 1-2 away victory at San Siro.

He was also one of the hottest prospects in the world with his elite shooting technique and dribbling skills but he stayed nine months on the sidelines after tearing a meniscus in his left knee.

It was considered in 2021 that Fati is going to be the face of the club for years to come when he inherited Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 after the Argentine left the club but it seems that is not going to happen.