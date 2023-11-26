Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed dominate day two of scenario-based practice match in Rawalpindi

Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Saud Shakeel were the top scorers on day two of scenario-based practice match. — AFP

Middle Order batters Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed dominated day two of the scenario-based practice match that was going on in Rawalpindi. At the end of Day 2 of this scenario-based practice match, Saud scored an unbeaten 81 while Sarfaraz managed to score 43.

Apart from Saud and Sarfaraz, Mohammad Rizwan scored 25 and Abdullah Shafique scored 22. Among the bowlers, Hasan Ali managed to pick up 2 wickets while Mir Hamza managed a wicket too. At the end of the day, Pakistan batters scored 237/8 in 51.3 overs.

Pakistan Team is batting and bowling in the camp as per different scenarios given to them. Earlier on Day 1, Pakistani batters were able to score 298 runs. Shan Masood scored 101, while Babar Azam was able to score 71 runs and both the senior batters retired themselves. On Day 1, Saud Shakeel scored 44 runs while Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 19 runs. Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal managed a wicket each on Day 1.

Now, on 27th November 2023, the squad will rest. On 28th November the camp will move from Rawalpindi to the National Cricket Academy Lahore. They will train from 11am to 2:30pm and afterwards, Team Director Mohammad Hafeez will address the Media in Lahore.

The National Team will leave for Australia on 30th November 2023. They will play a practice game and 3 Tests in Australia. The first Test starts on 14th December 2023 in Perth.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)