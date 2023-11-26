Erik ten Hag criticises tough schedule after another player suffers injury

Erik ten Hag will not be on the sidelines during Manchester United vs Everton. — AFP

Newly-signed midfielder Mason Mount became the latest addition to Manchester United’s growing injury list and head coach Erik ten Hag believes that players have reached their limits, just after 18 games in the 2023-24 season.

Mount picked up a knock in training and has now become a doubt for United’s away trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, who have been handed a 10-point deduction, the biggest in the history of the Premier League (PL) to date.

“Last year we played the most games across Europe [and] last year was [a] weird year with a World Cup in the middle of the season,” Ten Hag told reporters, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

Ten Hag added that the congested schedule has become a problem for every manager to keep their key players fresh for crucial matches citing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel’s comments who said that the players have reached their limits.

“Every manager is complaining about the schedule and yesterday I heard Thomas Tuchel’s statements. But each year they keep adding games to the schedule. Next year they add two more games and we’ve already achieved the limits and across those limits and across the limits that players can handle,” Ten Hag.

The Dutchman then added how important the first 12 matches of the PL are as all teams play with high intensity in order to get a great start.

“In the first 12 Premier League games the physical standards are even higher in comparison to last year. You have choices to make. Either you match it by training and preparation or you drop it off. That is a decision that every club has to make, every team has to make and an individual has to make.”

It must be noted that injured left-back Luke Shaw had just returned to training on November 22 after a three-month-long absence but the boost the Red Devils got with Shaw’s return, may just have gone to waste with Mount’s injury.

Remember, Ten Hag will not be on the sidelines against Everton to guide his team as he has been banned for one game after receiving a yellow card in the last match against Luton Town FC.