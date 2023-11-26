Cristiano Ronaldo sends Vinicius Junior special gift after Portugal’s win over Liechtenstein

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Vinicus Jr. (R) pose for a picture. — Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo sent Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior a special jersey after Portugal beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on November 16, the Brazilian revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Vinicius, who plays for Ronaldo’s former club, posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram account with the caption: “A little trip of my gallery…”, where a picture of Portugal’s jersey with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signature was also seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo's signed Portugal jersey that he gifted to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. — Instagram/@vinijr

The Brazilian attacker joined Los Blancos in 2018, the same year Ronaldo left the Spanish capital to start his journey with the Italian club, Juventus FC, where he stayed for three years and scored 101 goals.

Ronaldo is the top-scorer in the history of Madrid with 450 goals in 438 games as the legendary player guided the Whites to four UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles and two La Liga while being the top-scorer in each season.

It must be noted that Vinicius is currently injured as he suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out till February 2024. The heart-warming gesture by the five-time UCL winner would surely work as a great morale booster for the youngster, who picked up his second long-term injury in the current season.

Ronaldo, at the age of 38, is still going strong and recovered fantastically after a dreadful half season, 2022-23, with Manchester United where the forward had a feud with head coach Erik Ten Hag and mutually ended his contract with the club after a famous interview with Piers Morgan.

He then joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in a historical deal in January 2023, that paved the way for many footballers to the Middle East, and has scored 32 goals in just 37 matches, proving that age is just a number.

While his impressive numbers in the Saudi top division are notable, his overall goal count across illustrious stints in three of Europe's top five leagues and now in the Middle East is simply astounding.

Ronaldo has now amassed a total of 527 goals across first-division competitions, conquering the Saudi Pro League, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Liga Portugal, as reported by Mail Sport. His remarkable tally means Ronaldo has scored the most first-division goals in football history.