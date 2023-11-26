Former attorney general Shah Khawar appointed as PCB election commissioner

Former attorney general and advocate Shah Khawar. — X

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general Shah Khawar has been appointed as the chief election commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirmed the Inter-Provincial Liaison Ministry on Sunday.

Khawar will take the realm for three months where he has been given the responsibility of organising PCB elections by February.

He is supposed to conduct the elections of the Regions and PCB chairman as per the notification released by the Inter-Provincial Ministry.

"Shah Khawar Board of Governors will hold elections on completion. The deadline for the election of the chairman is February 4, 2024," the notification said.

It must be noted that earlier this month, the federal government approved an extension of three months in the tenure of Zaka Ashraf as the chairman of the PCB's Management Committee.

The federal cabinet had approved the extension of the tenure of PCB's Management Committee for three months under Rule 16(j) of the Rules of Business, 1973 and Article 48 of the PCB Constitution, 2014, a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) stated.

The cricket board had been heavily active in November as many big changes were made including the change in management as well as the team.

It all started on November 15, when Babar Azam stepped down as the captain from all formats following his meeting with Ashraf after he was only offered to keep the Test captaincy.

Soon after his resignation, the PCB named new captains for Test and T20I cricket with Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi taking the realm of respective formats.

The PCB then appointed former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez as the director of the team while Wahab Riaz assumed the role of chief selector.

Another former pacer Sohail Tanveer was named the head of the junior selection committee while legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf was given the responsibility of coaching Pakistan’s U19 team.