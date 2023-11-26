Mohammad Rizwan astounded by Imad Wasim's retirement

Mohammad Rizwan (L) wished Imad Wasim (R) the best in his upcoming future. — AFP

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter and one of the most influential personalities in the team, Mohammad Rizwan, was shocked by all-rounder Imad Wasim’s decision to retire from international cricket.

Rizwan, 31, believed that Imad, who is just 34 years old, has a lot of cricket left in him and can contribute greatly to Pakistan in the coming future.

"Surprised to hear about your retirement, @simadwasim, my brother. I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan. Keep shining bright," Rizwan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that Imad’s retirement came as a surprise to many as the left-handed all-rounder is still in great shape physically and featured in Pakistan’s last T20I series against New Zealand where he performed well.

He was also one of the best players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8 where the left-handed batter amassed 404 runs in 10 innings at an impressive 134.66 average and 170.46 strike rate while also taking nine wickets with the ball.

Earlier, former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif urged Imad to reconsider his retirement decision saying that he is the best spinner in the country.

Rashid Latif, in his post on X, termed Imad as an effective player and urged Team Director Mohammad Hafeez to bring the all-rounder back.

“Imad Wasim should reconsider his retirement decision. He is Pakistan's best spinner and can be very helpful in batting as well. If the team's most effective player isn't in the World Cup, it's not just Imad's loss, it's Pakistan's loss,” Rashid wrote.

Rashid stressed that if a player wants to play leagues, they should be removed from the central contract while keeping themselves available for the national side.

“Mohammad Hafeez should strive to bring Imad back. If leagues need to be played, consider separation from the central contract, but keep yourself available for the Pakistan team,” he concluded by tagging Hafeez and chief selector Wahab Riaz.

It must be noted that Imad Wasim bid farewell to cricket on November 24 saying that it was the right time for him to step away. The left-hander will now focus on leagues across the globe.