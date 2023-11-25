Imam-ul-Haq, Anmol Mehmood's nikkah ceremony in pictures

The couple shared an endearing caption along with their photos - ImamulHaq12/X

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq and Oslo-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood tied the knot Saturday in an intimate ceremony.

The couple shared enchanting photos of their post-nikkah moments, showcasing a serene setting with vintage white buildings in the backdrop, adding charm to the shoot.

Photo Courtesy - Imam-ul-Haq/X

Anmol chose a pastel pink saree adorned with silver-gold stones, complemented by a matching dupatta intricately embroidered in the same hue. She accentuated her look with elegant gold and pink jewellery, opting for minimal makeup in line with current fashion trends.

In one picture, Mrs Imam followed her husband's pose, veiling her face with a sheer net veil.

Photo Courtesy - Imam-ul-Haq/X

Imam sported a pastel green sherwani paired with matching shoes and a turban, detailed with delicate embroidery. His attire was further elevated with double-bridged black shades, enhancing his dapper appearance.

Photo Courtesy - Imam-ul-Haq/X

The couple shared an endearing caption along with their photos, expressing their profound bond and gratitude for the love and friendship and wrote: “Today, we’ve not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story. Today, I not only married my best friend, but also found my forever home in your heart. Forever grateful for a love that feels like a friendship and a friendship that is our greatest blessing. This journey is uniquely ours, a beautiful symphony of love, laughter, and endless dreams, In Sha Allah. Keep us in your prayers.”





Imam’s wedding festivities commenced with a grand qawwali night, attended by notable cricketing figures like Babar Azam, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Inzamam-ul-Haq, all adhering to the dress code.

The shared photos and videos captured the jubilant atmosphere, highlighting the camaraderie among friends and former teammates celebrating the union of Imam and Anmol.