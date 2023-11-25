Who's to be blamed for Imad Wasim's shocking retirement?

Imad Wasim - ICC

The unexpected retirement announcement from international cricket by Imad Wasim on Friday, 24th November 2023, left Pakistani fans and cricket experts astounded. Imad revealed his decision through social media, citing recent contemplation about his international career and deeming it the opportune moment to bid farewell.

Approaching his 35th birthday in a few weeks, the spin-bowling all-rounder had been a part of PCB's strategy in the shortest format of the game, holding a C-category central contract. His consistent presence in all eight T20Is played by Pakistan's senior men's team in 2023 underscored his significance in PCB's T20I plans.

The timing of Imad's retirement ahead of the World T20 2024, scheduled in June, perplexed fans. Opinions were divided, with some blaming PCB while others pointed fingers at Imad himself for his choice.

Just hours before Imad’s retirement announcement, Junaid Khan, the head coach of Islamabad Region, mentioned Imad's intention to participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, skipping the National T20 2023. Soon after, Imad declared his retirement on social media.

The criteria for selection in the Pakistan national team came under scrutiny. While domestic cricket is touted as the path to national selection, instances exist where players bypass this route or receive undue favours despite lacklustre domestic performances.

Imad Wasim has ofted expressed frustration at being unjustly dropped from the ODI squad, claiming he was sidelined despite performing reasonably. However, a closer look at his performance reveals mixed outcomes. While his batting showed promise in some ODI matches, his bowling figures didn't consistently support his case.

If we delve deeper into Imad Wasim's claim, we find that he was removed from the ODI squad in 2020.

Before being dropped from the ODI squad and subsequently not featuring again, Imad showcased proficiency with the bat in this format. In his last five ODI matches, he scored an unbeaten 49 against Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019. He scored 43 runs against Bangladesh without taking a wicket, managed 12 runs against Sri Lanka in Karachi while taking 1/38, scored an unbeaten 34 runs against Zimbabwe alongside 1/49, and in his final innings, though not batting, he secured 1/43 against Zimbabwe.

During his final series against Zimbabwe, he featured in two out of three ODIs. He batted once in that series, scoring an unbeaten 34 runs, while he took two wickets across two games, averaging 46 with the ball and maintaining an economy rate of 6.13.

It could be debated that his record was decent enough and him getting dropped could be termed unjust. The lack of communication from PCB regarding player flaws isn't novel, and several players have faced similar treatment.

After his omission from the ODI squad, Imad's participation in domestic events seemed sporadic, and his absence from recent tournaments added weight to debates about his commitment to the game.

Contrary to some opinions defending Imad's stance as a bold move, comparisons with players like Fawad Alam and Tabish Khan highlight their consistent participation in domestic cricket despite setbacks.

In T20Is, Imad's journey faced ups and downs, leading to his eventual exclusion after the World T20 2021. While his return to the squad in 2023 marked a resurgence, questions lingered about his stability in the team, especially considering his limited contribution in comparison to players holding multiple-format contracts.

Imad's alignment with the Deccan Gladiators for the T10 league faced hindrance from PCB's delay in granting the NOC, as they insisted on his participation in the National T20 Cup. This dispute between league commitments and national duty might have influenced Imad's retirement decision, emphasizing the increasing significance players attribute to lucrative league contracts.

Imad's abrupt retirement underscores deeper rifts between players' aspirations, PCB's strategies, and the evolving landscape of international cricket leagues.