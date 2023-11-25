Erling Haaland becomes fastest Premier League player to hit 50 goals

Erling Haaland achieved this feat in only 48 appearances - ManCity

Erling Haaland has eclipsed Andy Cole's record by 17 games, becoming the quickest player to reach fifty goals in the Premier League.

The Norwegian prodigy's well-executed opener against Liverpool marks his fiftieth goal in the league since his £51m move to Manchester City in 2022. He achieved this feat in only 48 appearances, shattering the long-standing record of 65 held by Manchester United striker Andy Cole.

At 23 years old, Haaland now leads a group of esteemed strikers, with Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68), Fernando Torres, and Mohammed Salah (72) as his closest competition.

During the previous campaign, Haaland also set records for the most goals in a 38-game season, scoring an incredible 36 times by the end of the league run. His contribution was vital in Manchester City's Treble-winning season, where he netted 12 Champions League goals in just 11 appearances.

In the crucial match against Liverpool at the Etihad, Haaland scored the opening goal for Pep Guardiola's side. Nathan Ake brilliantly set up the goal, manoeuvring past two defenders effortlessly before finding Haaland on the edge of the area. The imposing striker settled himself, controlled the ball, and expertly finished past Alisson.

While Haaland's record includes penalties, unlike Cole who never took spot-kicks, this detail doesn't concern Haaland or any Manchester City supporter as they witness his dominance in the Premier League.

With this achievement under his belt, Haaland will undoubtedly aim to set his sights on the next Premier League milestone: becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goals. Alan Shearer currently holds this record, achieving the century mark in just 124 appearances.