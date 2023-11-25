Ian Chappell takes dig at 'typical' Pakistan over Babar Azam's captaincy saga

Chappell also talked about Pakistan’s chances on their Test tour of Australia - AFP/ICC

Babar Azam recently decided to quit as Pakistan across formats after the Men in Green failed to make it to the semi-finals of World Cup 2023.

The 29-year-old, stepping down as captain, got everyone talking about it, and now great Australian batter Ian Chappell has given his two cents on the incident.

"Yeah, that's a pity, I think Babar's a very good player. He's not leaving the Pakistan side and maybe they can find a better captain. But it's typical of Pakistan, they change captains (frequently)," Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

Pakistan has a habit of changing captains quite frequently. Pakistan has been led by six different captains in the last six editions. However, changing the captain has never changed their fate as they have only made it to the semi-finals once in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Chappell further talked about Pakistan’s chances on their Test tour of Australia.

"The problem with Pakistan is they don't have a great record in Australia, even when they had good sides who could bat and bowl," he added.

The 80-year-old further admitted that Pakistan has some good fast bowlers but the bounce of Aussie pitches is what troubles the Pakistani batters.

He also predicted the bowlers who will trouble Pakistan in the series.

“Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, those blokes will worry Pakistan with that extra bounce," Chappell concluded.

Pakistan will face Australia in the first Test from December 14 in Perth. The three-match Test series is a part of the World Test Championship. Pakistan team is currently training at Pindi Cricket Stadium for this series. They will leave for Australia on November 20

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)