Shan Masood, Babar Azam shine on day one of scenario-based practice match

Shan Masood and Babar Azam - PCB

In a riveting two-day Test squad scenario match at Pindi Cricket Stadium, day one witnessed an action-packed batting display with a total of 298 runs on the board.

The early innings saw a blend of contributions and challenges for the team. Saim Ayub opened the batting, showcasing promising form with a solid 35 runs, setting a positive tone for the innings. However, Abdullah Shafique faced a brief spell of difficulty, managing only 3 runs before departing.

The highlight of the day arrived in the form of new Test skipper Shan Masood's commanding innings where he scored a stellar 101 (retired) that showcased both resilience and finesse.

Joining him in the middle was Babar Azam, exhibiting his usual class with an impressive 71 before also opting to retire.

The middle order added valuable runs to the tally, with Saud Shakeel remaining unbeaten at 44, partnering well with the experienced campaigner Sarfaraz Ahmed, who contributed a composed 19 not out.

On the bowling front, Khurram Shehzad and Aamir Jamal managed to secure a wicket each.

Remember, it was third day of training session. The week-long camp will end on November 28.

It must be noted that the National team is scheduled to depart for Australia on November 30. They will commence their tour by engaging in a four-day practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI, followed by the three Test matches.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)