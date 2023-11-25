‘Pakistan can dominate in their own way’: Babar Azam

Babar Azam - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam opined that wherever the team go, they always try to dominate in those conditions.

While talking to the group in the presence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf, the 29-year-old said that the tour of Australia is a great opportunity for the new faces in the squad and particularly emphasised the promising chances for the newly appointed Test captain Shan Masood.

"Almost all of them are the same guys, but for the new guys, it's a golden opportunity, and Shan Masood also has a great chance. Wherever you go, you try to dominate; it's not about going there and not being able to dominate, we can do it, we have the ability, and we take it forward in our own way. Whatever work we do, as a team, we are united,” Babar said.

“We will take experience from Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, and Saeed Ajmal. Things don't just come all at once; they come from sharing and from experience. The more we share with each other, the more help it will be," the right-handed batter added.

Remember, the 29-year-old stepped down from captaincy in all formats following a meeting with the PCB chief on November 15.

After Babar Azam’s resignation, the board named Shan Masood as the Test captain while Shaheen Shah Afridi was named T20I captain.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)