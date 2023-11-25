WATCH: Pakistan Test batters challenged by pacer Kashif Ali in training camp

Kashif performed admirably for Rawalpindi in the 2023-24 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Screengrab/PCB

Pakistan men’s cricket team is training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium for the Test series in Australia, starting from December 14.

Along with squad players, additional players are also part of the camp. One pacer who has troubled the batters is Rawalpindi’s Kashif Ali.

At the nets, the emerging pacer showcased remarkable skill, delivering a series of deliveries with impeccable line and length that troubled the Pakistan batters. His bowling proved challenging, consistently beating the batsmen on both the inside and outside edges.

Notably, he caused discomfort for star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, leaving a strong impression as a potential asset for future Pakistan squads.

Having had an exceptional domestic season, Kashif performed admirably for Rawalpindi in the 2023-24 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, securing 26 wickets across seven matches at an average of 25.23.



His impressive track record includes three five-wicket hauls, positioning him as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Subsequently, he continued his impactful form in the 2023 Pakistan Cup, claiming ten wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 16.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad is engaging in a two-day scenario-based practice match.

The National team is scheduled to depart for Australia on November 30. They will commence their tour by engaging in a four-day practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI, followed by the three Test matches.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)