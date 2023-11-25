Rashid Latif wants Imad Wasim to reconsider retirement decision

Rashid Latif urged Team Director Mohammad Hafeez to bring Imad Wasim back - PCB

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has urged all-rounder Imad Wasim to reconsider his retirement decision from international cricket.

The 34-year-old yesterday bid farewell citing it is the right time for him to step away. The left-hander will now focus on leagues across the globe.

Rashid Latif, in his post on X (formerly Twitter), termed Imad Wasim as an effective player and urged Team Director Mohammad Hafeez to bring the all-rounder back.

“Imad Wasim should reconsider his retirement decision. He is Pakistan's best spinner and can be very helpful in batting as well. If the team's most effective player isn't in the World Cup, it's not just Imad's loss, it's Pakistan's loss,” Rashid wrote.

Rashid stressed that if a player wants to play leagues, they should be removed from the central contract while keeping themselves available for the national side.

“Mohammad Hafeez should strive to bring Imad back. If leagues need to be played, consider separation from the central contract, but keep yourself available for the Pakistan team,” he concluded by tagging Hafeez and chief selector Wahab Riaz.

Remember, GeoSuper.Tv reported Imad Wasim will skip the National T20 Cup to participate in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League since he sees his future in league cricket going forward.

Imad was named in Islamabad’s squad by PCB. He was supposed to play under the leadership of Haris Rauf. Imad was also not part of Islamabad's playing XI for the opening game against Karachi Whites. Later in the evening, he announced his retirement.

With a career spanning 121 matches, Imad amassed 1472 runs and claimed an impressive 109 wickets.