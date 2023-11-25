Nathan Lyon eyes match practice in Sheffield Shield ahead of Pakistan Tests

Lyon will fine-tune his readiness for the Test summer - AFP

Australia's legendary off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be back in action in Sheffield Shield matches in order to prepare for the Test summer, starting with Pakistan facing the Aussies in Perth from November 14.

The 36-year-old is anticipated to join Alex Carey and Cameron Green in the next round of Sheffield Shield matches.

Lyon will fine-tune his readiness for the Test summer this week by rejoining the NSW squad for their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania at the SCG.

In a bid to manage his workload ahead of a packed seven-Test summer schedule, including a two-match tour of New Zealand in February-March, Lyon skipped the Blues’ recent trip to Hobart.

However, Lyon's comeback headlines a lineup of star players for this week's Shield round, with Test teammates Alex Carey and Cameron Green also slated to participate for their respective states following the conclusion of their World Cup commitments.

The NSW squad facing Tasmania includes Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Moises Henriques (c), Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Jason Sangha, and Chris Tremain.

This will mark Lyon's third first-class match since his return from a severe calf injury that forced him out of the Ashes after the initial two Tests.

Carey, who was dropped following Australia's opening World Cup match and didn't regain his spot, is set to don the gloves for South Australia when they confront Victoria at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, gaining valuable match practice ahead of the first Test against Pakistan.

Green, a player in three matches during the triumphant World Cup campaign, has also been named in a formidable Prime Minister's XI lineup to face Pakistan in Canberra next month. This appears to signal the national selectors' preference for fellow West Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh to claim the No.6 spot for the first Test.

Pakistan vs Australia schedule

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)